Thunder Hosts Depleted Mavs Thursday

Playing its third game in four days and just the third game in Chesapeake Energy Arena of 2017, the Thunder comes home tonight to face the Dallas Mavericks at 7 p.m. CT.

Oklahoma City converted a 3-3 split of the six-game road trip with a 114-105 victory in New Orleans last night. Russell Westbrook recorded his 60th career triple-double with 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Steven Adams and Enes Kanter each added double-doubles, combining for 37 points and 22 boards.

The Mavs are also on their second game of a back-to-back after dispatching the Knicks 103-95 last night. Harrison Barnes led the way with 23 points and Seth Curry had 20 starting in place of the injured Wesley Matthews. Dirk Nowitzki scored 19.

Neither Matthews nor Nowitzki will be in OKC tonight, though. Deron Williams and JJ Barea are also out for the depleted Mavericks who are off to their worst start since the 1998-99 season, Nowitzki’s rookie year.

The Thunder sits sixth in the West after last night’s win with 11 games remaining until the All-Star break. Westbrook is averaging 30.7 ppg, 10.7 rpg and 10.4 apg this season as he tries to become the first player to average a triple-double since Oscar Robertson in 1961-62.

This will be the first matchup with Dallas this season. The Thunder swept the Mavs in the regular season last year and then won a 4-1 series in the first round of the playoffs.