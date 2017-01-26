Norman Teen Accused Of Possessing, Distributing Child Porn - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Norman Teen Accused Of Possessing, Distributing Child Porn

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
[File Photo] [File Photo]
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

An investigation into the sharing and distribution of child pornography led investigators to arrest a teen suspect in Norman, earlier this month.

Cybercrime investigators with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s office were tipped off that child pornography was being shared by Dropbox, a file sharing service.

After some investigating, sheriff’s detectives learned that the files were being shared at a Norman home, located in a neighborhood in the area of W. Tecumseh Rd. and 12th Ave. NE.

Detectives conducted a search warrant on Jan. 11 and discovered more than 400 articles of child pornography. They also learned that the suspect was a male teenager. According to the report, the teen admitted to possessing a distributing the obscene materials after being interviewed by investigators.  

Because of his age, the name of the suspect has not been released. Formal charges are pending in Cleveland County’s Juvenile Court System.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.