Norman Teen Accused Of Possessing, Distributing Child Porn

An investigation into the sharing and distribution of child pornography led investigators to arrest a teen suspect in Norman, earlier this month.

Cybercrime investigators with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s office were tipped off that child pornography was being shared by Dropbox, a file sharing service.

After some investigating, sheriff’s detectives learned that the files were being shared at a Norman home, located in a neighborhood in the area of W. Tecumseh Rd. and 12th Ave. NE.

Detectives conducted a search warrant on Jan. 11 and discovered more than 400 articles of child pornography. They also learned that the suspect was a male teenager. According to the report, the teen admitted to possessing a distributing the obscene materials after being interviewed by investigators.

Because of his age, the name of the suspect has not been released. Formal charges are pending in Cleveland County’s Juvenile Court System.