Downs Family Christmas Light Ministry Raises $33,019 To Feed Hungry Oklahomans

Since 2008, the Downs Family Christmas Light Ministry in Norman has raised $277,625 and 681,965 pounds of food, which has provided more than 1.9 million meals for hungry Oklahomans. This year, thanks to support from the community, $33,019 and 9,444 pounds of food were raised.

The annual Christmas Light Show, which ran from Thanksgiving through Jan. 1, featured more than 12.5 miles of lights dancing to a variety of Christmas songs. For more information about the Downs Family Christmas visit downsfamilychristmas.com.

Oklahoma consistently ranks among the hungriest states in America. In fact, one in six Oklahomans struggles with hunger every day. The majority of those served by the Regional Food Bank are chronically hungry children, seniors living on fixed incomes, and working families who cannot make ends meet.

To make a tax-deductible donation to the Regional Food Bank, call 405.600.3136 or visit regionalfoodbank.org.