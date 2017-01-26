OKC Police: Arrest Made In June 2016 Double Homicide

Oklahoma City police have made an arrest in the slaying of two people in June 2016.

Officers said Tramon Brown has been arrested in the murders of Devra Gail Crutcher, 49, of Drumright and Adrian Lyndell Hawthorne, 24, of Oklahoma City.

The bodies of Hawthorne and Crutcher were found in a black Nissan Altima near Northeast 15th St. and North Highland Dr. at 2:45 p.m. on June 20th, police said.