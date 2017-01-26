OKC Police Look To ID Suspect In Multiple Armed Robberies - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Police Look To ID Suspect In Multiple Armed Robberies

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police are asking for help identifying a suspect that officers believe is responsible for at least three recent armed robberies and an attempted robbery.

Investigators say the armed suspect robbed a convenience store in Midwest City near Reno Ave. and Air Depot Blvd on Jan. 4. The next day authorities believe the same suspect returned to the same store to attempt a second robbery, but this time the doors to the store were locked.

Another convenience store near South Walker Ave. and Southwest Grand Blvd. was robbed at gunpoint on Jan. 9, police said. A third convenience store robbery occurred Jan. 19 near Southeast 59th St. and Sunnylane Rd, according to authorities. Detectives believe the same suspect is responsible for each of these robberies.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300, or leave a tip online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.