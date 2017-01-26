OKC Police Look To ID Suspect In Multiple Armed Robberies

Oklahoma City police are asking for help identifying a suspect that officers believe is responsible for at least three recent armed robberies and an attempted robbery.

Investigators say the armed suspect robbed a convenience store in Midwest City near Reno Ave. and Air Depot Blvd on Jan. 4. The next day authorities believe the same suspect returned to the same store to attempt a second robbery, but this time the doors to the store were locked.

Another convenience store near South Walker Ave. and Southwest Grand Blvd. was robbed at gunpoint on Jan. 9, police said. A third convenience store robbery occurred Jan. 19 near Southeast 59th St. and Sunnylane Rd, according to authorities. Detectives believe the same suspect is responsible for each of these robberies.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300, or leave a tip online.