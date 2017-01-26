Cops: Florida Man Fatally Shoots Adult Stepson In Fight Over Chi - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Cops: Florida Man Fatally Shoots Adult Stepson In Fight Over Chili Dog

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
[File Photo] [File Photo]
PORT ORANGE, Florida -

Police say a Sunday night argument that began over a chili dog led a 68-year-old Florida man to shoot and kill his adult stepson the next day, reports CBS affiliate WKMG.

Danny Holder allegedly first threatened to shoot Randall Lowen on Sunday, but Holder’s wife hid his gun in a dresser drawer, according to police. The two then fought again on Monday, and police say that’s when Holder, 68, pulled out another gun and shot Lowen, 55.  

Holder has been charged with first-degree murder. His attorney has said the shooting was in self-defense, according to WKMG.

Lowen’s daughter, Chantel James, said in a statement that her father “was very good hearted.”

“No matter what he was going through, he made sure to help anyone who needed it even though he didn’t have much himself,” James said.

The suspect’s daughter, Deanna Holder, defended her father and noted he was a Vietnam veteran.

“I’m not condoning what happened at all, but my father is a good man, father, and great grandfather,” Holder said. “I’m in total disbelief and in shock. The two had disagreements, but never to this extent.”

Holder remains at the Volusia County Jail without bond.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.