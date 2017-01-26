Cops: Florida Man Fatally Shoots Adult Stepson In Fight Over Chili Dog

Police say a Sunday night argument that began over a chili dog led a 68-year-old Florida man to shoot and kill his adult stepson the next day, reports CBS affiliate WKMG.

Danny Holder allegedly first threatened to shoot Randall Lowen on Sunday, but Holder’s wife hid his gun in a dresser drawer, according to police. The two then fought again on Monday, and police say that’s when Holder, 68, pulled out another gun and shot Lowen, 55.

Holder has been charged with first-degree murder. His attorney has said the shooting was in self-defense, according to WKMG.

Lowen’s daughter, Chantel James, said in a statement that her father “was very good hearted.”

“No matter what he was going through, he made sure to help anyone who needed it even though he didn’t have much himself,” James said.

The suspect’s daughter, Deanna Holder, defended her father and noted he was a Vietnam veteran.

“I’m not condoning what happened at all, but my father is a good man, father, and great grandfather,” Holder said. “I’m in total disbelief and in shock. The two had disagreements, but never to this extent.”

Holder remains at the Volusia County Jail without bond.