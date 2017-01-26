Will Rogers Adding New Restaurants To Airport - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

By Sylvia Corkill, News 9
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Will Rogers World Airport announced today three restaurant concepts to be added to the airport.

Two of the three restaurants are well known, locally-branded restaurants from here in the metro, Coolgreens and Tucker's Onion Burgers, while the other is world-renowned bakery brand, Cinnabon.

When it comes to eating on the fly, airport spokesperson Karen Carney says it’s important to give their customers some variety and, even more importantly, they get a taste of what Oklahoma has to offer.

"It's very important to have some local presence in your airport. We get a lot of people coming into the airport, this is their first introduction into Oklahoma City. It gives you a sense of place. You know you're in Oklahoma City and you're not going to get this kind of fare anywhere else in any other airport."

Once the restaurants are complete Will Rogers Airport will have seven total in the secure area, in addition to the coffee break area in the concourse. Carney says the restaurants will open mid-March to early April.

