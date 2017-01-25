My 2 Cents: President Trump Plans To Build Wall On Southern Border

Today, President Trump turned his attention to our southern border, and yes, THE WALL.

It was the campaign promise that got Americans talking about Donald Trump's candidacy, his plan to build a wall along our border with Mexico, but did he actually mean a wall?

Some thought it was a hollow campaign promise, or that he'd spin it as a euphemism perhaps for beefing up border security, it wasn't.

Today, he signed an executive order instructing his new Homeland Security Secretary to immediately plan, design and construct the wall.

The President thinks the construction could start in months.

The President also ordered the hiring of many more Border Patrol Officers and Immigration agents.

And to crack down on sanctuary cities that ignore Immigration and Customs efforts to remove illegal immigrants who commit crimes, the President has ordered their federal funding be cut off.

And he's ordered that every week Homeland Security will publish a list of the crimes committed by illegal immigrants and name the jurisdiction, or city that failed to cooperate with ICE and detain them.

Agree or disagree with his policies, there's no denying that Donald Trump has hit the ground running faster than any president in recent memory.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.