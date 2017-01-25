Westbrook's 23rd Triple-Double Leads Thunder To Win Over Pelicans

Russell Westbrook notched his 23rd triple-double of the season as the Thunder held off the Pelicans for a 114-105 win inside the Smoothie King Center.

Related: Thunder Social Scene

Westbrook finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to pass Larry Bird for fifth all-time in career triple-doubles with 60.

Only fitting Russ produces another triple-double in New Orleans, the site of this year's All-Star game #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 26, 2017

With Steven Adams and Enes Kanter working in the post, along with the hot shooting out of Alex Abrines, the Thunder put together one of its best first halves of the season. The Thunder used a 9-to-2 run at the end of the first quarter to get up double digits then closed the second on a 7-to-0 run to lead by 19 at intermission.

Despite Anthony Davis leaving the game in the second quarter with an injury and trailing by as many as 22 points, the Pelicans continued to fight.

Sparked by Solomon Hill and Tyreke Evans, New Orleans closed the third quarter on a 9-to-1 run to get within 10, then a 9-to-0 run brought the Pelicans within six points with 5:33 left in the game.

Andre Roberson helped to shift the momentum back OKC’s way with a block that led to a Victor Oladipo 3-pointer, then the Thunder reeled off a definitive 6-to-0 run to go back up double digits as OKC has now won two consecutive games after dropping two straight.

Adams finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds while Kanter added 17 and 11 off the bench despite needing stitches under his left eye at halftime. Oladipo added 15 points while Abrines scored 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting.

E’Twaun Moore led the Pelicans with 18 points off the bench while Hill and Evans each scored 14 apiece.

The Thunder now returns home for a matchup with the Mavericks on Thursday night after going 3-3 on its longest road trip of the season.