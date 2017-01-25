Grandmother Says Construction Company Scammed Her - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Grandmother Says Construction Company Scammed Her

Posted: Updated:
A metro grandmother said a roofer scammed her out of nearly $5,000. A metro grandmother said a roofer scammed her out of nearly $5,000.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A metro grandmother said a roofer scammed her out of nearly $5,000.

Janice Thompson is already strapped by the financial burden of caring for 10 grandchildren and is the long-time records custodian for Oklahoma’s Department of Corrections.  

She and her grandchildren live in a home in northwest Oklahoma City.  

Thompson said her insurance provider told her if she didn’t replace her roof by mid-December, they would drop coverage.  

She said the website HomeAdvisor led her to Smith Brothers Construction out of Tecumseh.  

She said she handed them a check for $4,700 of $6,800 total on Dec. 1 to replace her roof, haul away a small shed in her backyard and get rid of two small trees in the backyard.  

She said Smith Brothers did about $300 worth of work the first week of December, then disappeared.  

“I took off work a couple times when they were supposed to be here, they just never showed up, and I would call them. And they would make excuses and promise to come later, and eventually they just stopped taking my phone calls,” she said.

Better Business Bureau of Central Oklahoma told News 9 that Brandy Smith is listed by the Secretary of State’s office as the managing partner of Smith Brothers.  

The BBB said Smith Brothers has only been in business since November of last year.  

Brandy Smith told News 9 she planned to refund Thompson’s money, as soon as “she gets her tax return money back.”  

The Better Business Bureau launched a formal investigation Wednesday.  

Thompson said she also filed a complaint with the state attorney general’s office.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.