Grandmother Says Construction Company Scammed Her

A metro grandmother said a roofer scammed her out of nearly $5,000.

Janice Thompson is already strapped by the financial burden of caring for 10 grandchildren and is the long-time records custodian for Oklahoma’s Department of Corrections.

She and her grandchildren live in a home in northwest Oklahoma City.

Thompson said her insurance provider told her if she didn’t replace her roof by mid-December, they would drop coverage.

She said the website HomeAdvisor led her to Smith Brothers Construction out of Tecumseh.

She said she handed them a check for $4,700 of $6,800 total on Dec. 1 to replace her roof, haul away a small shed in her backyard and get rid of two small trees in the backyard.

She said Smith Brothers did about $300 worth of work the first week of December, then disappeared.

“I took off work a couple times when they were supposed to be here, they just never showed up, and I would call them. And they would make excuses and promise to come later, and eventually they just stopped taking my phone calls,” she said.

Better Business Bureau of Central Oklahoma told News 9 that Brandy Smith is listed by the Secretary of State’s office as the managing partner of Smith Brothers.

The BBB said Smith Brothers has only been in business since November of last year.

Brandy Smith told News 9 she planned to refund Thompson’s money, as soon as “she gets her tax return money back.”

The Better Business Bureau launched a formal investigation Wednesday.

Thompson said she also filed a complaint with the state attorney general’s office.