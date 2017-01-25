Police Search For Suspect In Deadly Shooting

Gunshots echoed Wednesday afternoon through a southeast Oklahoma City neighborhood.

Neighbors said it was an eerily familiar sound after a homicide happened on the block in November 2016.

They watched as the crime scene tape went up around the 6600 block of S. Kelley .

Oklahoma City police quickly released information about the shooting.

Oklahoma City police Capt. Arthur Gregory said initial reports indicate the victim was shot several times while getting out of the suspects' car.

Investigators think two suspects in a black Dodge Charger with paper tags shot the victim and left him for dead.

Police said it is unclear why the group was in the neighborhood.

Cathie Pollard is especially concerned because it happened in front of a recent homicide victim's home.

Richard Nelson Jr. was shot and killed Nov. 23, 2016.

"He was killed the day before Thanksgiving, right there in the backyard across the street," said Pollard.

Police were in the neighborhood at the time, and said he was shot several times during an altercation.

He left behind a wife and child.

"I know they have been going through a very rough time," said Pollard.

She explained several of the neighbors keep an eye on his victim's surviving family and are worried the recent shooting will bring up painful memories.

"I'm just praying to God they are OK," Pollard explained. "Especially the little girl because she is having a really hard time with the loss of her daddy."

Police did not say if the homicides are connected.

Right now, they’re focused on finding the suspects.

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.