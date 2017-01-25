One Transported After Auto-Pedestrian Accident In SW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

One Transported After Auto-Pedestrian Accident In SW OKC

By Briauna Brown, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Emergency crews are responding to a reported auto-pedestrian accident in SW OKC Wednesday evening.

According to the Oklahoma Police Department, the incident occurred around 7:10 p.m. in the area of SW 51st and Pennsylvania. One victim has been transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

