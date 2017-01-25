Teen Arrested After Robbery Victims Fight Back

An Oklahoma couple turned the tables on three teenage robbers.

The couple told News 9 they went to go sell one of their cellphones through an online app, but they say the person who responded only pretended they were going to buy their cell phone, and, instead, robbed them at gunpoint.

The husband managed to wrestle the gun away and hold one of them down until police arrived.

"I had one objective, getting the gun out of his hands," said Nchindeh Kikah.

Kikah is the one who came face-to-face with the gun-totting teenager, and managed to wrestle the gun out of his hand.

The 16-year-old was arrested by police Tuesday night outside the Sooner Haven apartments near NE 36 and Lottie has been identified as Marquis Smith and is being held on a $27,000 bond for the armed robbery.

This all started with Keyka and his wife trying to sell their iPhone SE on the LetGo app, but when they arranged to meet the buyer at this complex, they felt something was up.

"He is not actually buying anything, he is just stealing them from people," said Katye Simmons, Kikah's wife.

They didn't realize that until it was too late, but what the three teens didn't count on was for Kikah to turn the tables on them by grabbing the gun and chasing them down.

Two got away, but the gunman did not.

"I held him by the shirt and said 'you lie down here,'" said Kikah.

"There's no way we were letting him go so he could do it to someone else," said Simmons.

Simmons even put a warning up on the LetGo app about what happened and notified the company, but said they took it down for bad behavior.

So now, she and her husband are going public, both on-air and online, to warn others about the cellphone scam.

This couple hopes police are able to track down those other two teenagers since they still have their phone. \

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 235-7300.