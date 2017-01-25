Hunter's Pie - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Hunter's Pie

Hunter's Pie

  • 1 1/2 pound ground venison or ground beef
  • 1 cup chopped carrots
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 1 cup chopped celery
  • 2 cups sliced mushrooms
  • 2 cups beef broth or stock
  • 1 package Durkee stew seasoning
  • 1 container refrigerated mash potatoes
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Spray a 9x13 casserole pan with nonstick cooking spray.
  3. Brown the hamburger in a large stock pot over medium heat till cooked through.
  4. Add in the veggies and cook till the onion is translucent.
  5. Stir in the stock and strew seasoning and simmer till the sauce thickens.
  6. Pour the meat and veggie mixture into the 9x13 pan and spread to evenly cover.
  7. Place heaping dollops of the mashed potatoes over the top and then using a fork spread over the entire meat mixture to cover.
  8. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese and bake for 30-45 minutes or until the potatoes are lightly browned and bubbly.
  9. Serve with your favorite salad and garnish with fresh parsley.

