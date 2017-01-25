Mama Carbonara - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Mama Carbonara

Mama Carbonara

  • 1 package fettuccini or spaghetti noodles
  • 5 pieces bacon, cut into pieces and cooked crisp
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup parmesan cheese
  • Fresh parsley
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  1. Brown the bacon in a skillet. Right before removing the bacon add in the garlic and cook for a minute and then remove from the heat.
  2. Strain the bacon and garlic from the hot grease on a paper towel.
  3. Cook the pasta till all dente. Remove the pasta but keep some of the water you used to boil the noodles in.
  4. Place the noodles in a large bowl. Add butter, bacon and garlic, 2 eggs and parmesan to the HOT pasta.
  5. Stir constantly till the egg is cooked.
  6. To make it creamier, add spoonsful of the hot boiling water till you get a creamy consistency. Serve!

