OU Football's Marquise Overton To Join Wrestling Team

OU football player Marquise Overton announced via his Twitter account on Wednesday that he would be joining the Sooners' wrestling team.

Related: Sooners Going All Out For Five-Star Defensive Tackle

.@OU_Wrestling getting a huge addition with this announcement from Que Overton - a former #okpreps state champion. pic.twitter.com/p3ZOPTPOWH — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) January 25, 2017

As a senior at Jenks, Overton won a state title at 285 pounds in Class 6A and was ranked nationally as the No. 20 recruit at his weight according to InterMat Wrestling. Led by first-year coach Lou Rosselli, Overton joins an improving Sooners' wrestling team currently ranked No. 14 in the nation according to the USA Today/NWCA Coaches poll.

Overton suffered a season-ending injury to his left ankle in OU's win over Louisiana-Monroe back in September. Overton has played in 10 games at defensive tackle for the Sooners over his first two years on campus and has seven career tackles and a sack to his name.