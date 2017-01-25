OU Football's Marquise Overton To Join Wrestling Team - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OU Football's Marquise Overton To Join Wrestling Team

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
OU football player Marquise Overton announced via his Twitter account on Wednesday that he would be joining the Sooners' wrestling team. 

As a senior at Jenks, Overton won a state title at 285 pounds in Class 6A and was ranked nationally as the No. 20 recruit at his weight according to InterMat Wrestling. Led by first-year coach Lou Rosselli, Overton joins an improving Sooners' wrestling team currently ranked No. 14 in the nation according to the USA Today/NWCA Coaches poll. 

Overton suffered a season-ending injury to his left ankle in OU's win over Louisiana-Monroe back in September. Overton has played in 10 games at defensive tackle for the Sooners over his first two years on campus and has seven career tackles and a sack to his name. 

