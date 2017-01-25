OKC Metro To See Another Chilly Night - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Metro To See Another Chilly Night

OKLAHOMA CITY -

It's going to be another chilly night ahead with temperatures dropping into the mid-20s. Our wind will stay out of the northwest between 5 to 15 mph under clear skies.

Thursday looks similar to what we had to day. Look for sunny skies, a northwest breeze between 10 to 20 mph, and highs in the mid-40s.

