OKC Metro To See Another Chilly Night

It's going to be another chilly night ahead with temperatures dropping into the mid-20s. Our wind will stay out of the northwest between 5 to 15 mph under clear skies.
Thursday looks similar to what we had to day. Look for sunny skies, a northwest breeze between 10 to 20 mph, and highs in the mid-40s.
