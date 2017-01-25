One Fatally Shot In SE OKC Neighborhood, Suspect At Large - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

One Fatally Shot In SE OKC Neighborhood, Suspect At Large

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person was shot and killed in a neighborhood near SE 66th St. and Interstate 35, Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called out to the 6600 block of S. Kelley Ave. The victim was transported from the scene to OU Medical Center in critical condition, according to police. Around 8:30 p.m., police said the victim died in the hospital.

Authorities say they are searching for a newer model black Dodge Charger with a paper tag. They believe the victim, who has yet to be identified, was getting out of the suspects' vehicle when he was shot multiple times. So far police only say two male suspects were in the vehicle. No other description has been given.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
