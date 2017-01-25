OU Women: Sooners Hold Off Cyclones Behind Manning's 21 Points - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OU Women: Sooners Hold Off Cyclones Behind Manning's 21 Points

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Norman -

Maddie Manning scored 21 points and Peyton Little had 13 of her 16 in the fourth quarter to lead No. 20 Oklahoma to a 78-63 win over Iowa State on Wednesday night.

Pierre-Louis added 15 points and Gabbi Ortiz 14 for the Sooners (16-5, 7-2), who won their sixth-straight at home.

Little hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter and put the Sooners up 56-48. Heather Bowe answered with a 3 and Seanna Johnson's layup pulled the

Cyclones back within three. Little had another 3 in a 6-0 burst and then scored five-straight points as the Sooners pushed the lead to 71-59 with 2:29 to play.

Johnson led Iowa State (11-9, 2-7) with 17 points and Jadda Buckley had 15.

Ortiz and Madding each hit two 3s for a 12-0 run that put Oklahoma up 20-6 late in the first quarter. Iowa State cut the deficit to 38-28 at the half.

Both teams shot better than 55 percent in the second half with a combined eight turnovers.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.