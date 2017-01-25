Thunder Social Scene: Steve's In NOLA

For the second time this season the Thunder is in New Orleans to take on Anthony Davis and the Pelicans. Our Thunder Reporter, Steve McGehee, made the trip yet again and will be tweeting updates during the game. Check back throughout to make sure you don't miss out on any of the action.

Only fitting Russ produces another triple-double in New Orleans, the site of this year's All-Star game #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 26, 2017

Russ picks up another triple-double #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 26, 2017

Because of incredibly lax D & focus, the @okcthunder are setting themselves up for what would be a horrible loss. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) January 26, 2017

A 9-0 run from the Pelicans cuts OKC's lead to 105-100 with 5:33 left in the game. #News9Thunder https://t.co/IQJqEzZKWg — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) January 26, 2017

No turnovers so far in the 4th, Thunder up 105-91 7:45 left in game #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 26, 2017

OKC: 8 turnovers in the 3rd #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 26, 2017

Thunder up 92-82 after three, Pelicans cut lead without Davis. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 26, 2017

T on Gentry, could be a Pelicans momentum killer #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 26, 2017

Enes talked about pounding the Pelicans in the paint after shootaround this morning, he was right, 54 pts in the paint #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 26, 2017

Anthony Davis is OUT for the rest of tonight's game against the Thunder. — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) January 26, 2017

From OKC: Enes 4 stitches under left eye, ready to play again #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 26, 2017

Thunder 64 Pelicans 45 Half #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 26, 2017

Davis is questionable to return #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 26, 2017

Alvin Gentry has good rep as O coach. Not so much w D. And his Pels are awfully lame on that end. @okcthunder @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) January 26, 2017

Davis is limping to the bench #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 26, 2017

Kanter went back to the locker room after taking a hit to his left eye. https://t.co/pA8lvABITJ — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) January 26, 2017

The passing department is alive and well for the Thunder tonight. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 26, 2017

Thunder 33 Pelicans 20 after one #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 26, 2017

Just a hunch, but I think Alex likes playing in New Orleans, one deep 3 and a driving layup so far. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 26, 2017

The Stache brothers each own a nasty dunk in this one, Thunder up 24-16 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 26, 2017

Adams passing abilities continues to rise, nice assist to Andre, Thunder up 13-8 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 26, 2017

Good start in the Big Easy, Thunder up 11-6, #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 26, 2017

Thunder fans styling in New Orleans tonight #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/hecPqiUiFk — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 26, 2017