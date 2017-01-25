Mary Tyler Moore, Beloved TV Icon, Dead At 80 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Mary Tyler Moore, Beloved TV Icon, Dead At 80

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
Mary Tyler Moore, an American actress and TV icon, has died. She was 80. (AP Photo) Mary Tyler Moore, an American actress and TV icon, has died. She was 80. (AP Photo)

Mary Tyler Moore, an American actress and TV icon, has died. She was 80.

“Today, beloved icon Mary Tyler Moore passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine,” Moore’s longtime representative, Mara Buxbaum, said in a statement. A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.”

Moore was born in Brooklyn, New York on Dec. 29, 1936. In the 1950s, she started out in commercials.

Moore was best known for her title role on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” an American sitcom about a single woman working in Minneapolis. The series aired on CBS from 1970-1977.

“The Mary Tyler Moore Show” followed her star-making turn on “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” which aired on CBS from 1961 to 1966. She earned fans and raves playing Laura Petrie, the wife of Van Dyke’s Rob Petrie.

Moore also found great success with fllm roles, starring in 1967’s “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” opposite Elvis Presley in 1969’s “Change of Habit” and playing Ben Stiller’s adoptive mother in 1996’s “Flirting with Disaster.” 

She was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as a frosty suburban mom in 1980’s “Ordinary People.”

Moore won six Emmys over her career, including five for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, a record she shares with Candace Bergen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus for the most wins in that category.

Moore used her celebrity status to raise awareness about a cause dear to her: juvenile diabetes.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.