Dewey Man Pleads Guilty In $8.2M Synthetic Drug Conspiracy - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Dewey Man Pleads Guilty In $8.2M Synthetic Drug Conspiracy

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
[File Photo] [File Photo]
DEWEY COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A 73-year-old Dewey man has pleaded guilty to one count in what federal prosecutors say was an $8.2 million synthetic drug conspiracy.

Court records show John Ray James pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy for the sale of the synthetic drug known as K2 at retail smoke shops he owned in Tulsa, Owasso and Claremore.

James faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine plus the forfeiture to the government of $1.7 million. However, a plea agreement says prosecutors will recommend probation and no fine and that James has agreed to the forfeiture.

James admitted in in the agreement that he purchased for resale products that were falsely labeled "potpourri," "aromatherapy," and "not for human consumption" when he knew they contained synthetic drugs that people would use.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.