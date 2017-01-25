Students At OKC Northeast Walk Out In Protest Of Charter Plans

Students at Northeast Academy walked out of class in protest of a proposal to make the school a charter school.

“We are standing up for our school and want it to stay open,” said A'Sharee Swanegan, a junior at Northeast Academy.

Students from all grade levels held signs and chanted “save Northeast” and “Northeast matter” Wednesday morning.

The enterprise school’s own board recently applied to become a charter school.

Like a lot schools on the northeast side, Northeast Academy, struggles with enrollment numbers. There are less than 300 student attending the 6 through 12 school.

Now, a Northeast task force is looking at solutions.

That could mean consolidating schools in northeast Oklahoma City as charter organizations look for more classroom space.

“I really want to graduate from this school,” said Swanegan.

The Oklahoma City Public School Board could vote on the Northeast Academy’s charter application on February 6.

Oklahoma City Public Schools released the following statement regarding the walk out: