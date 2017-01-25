Oklahoma Appeals Court OKs Life Sentence In Fatal Shooting - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Appeals Court OKs Life Sentence In Fatal Shooting

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
Connect
[File Photo] [File Photo]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the life prison sentence of a 25-year-old man who was convicted of shooting a Tulsa man to death four years ago.
   

The court handed down the decision Wednesday to Deonta Deangelo Dixon, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the Jan. 4, 2013, shooting death of 31-year-old Ronnie Stanley.
   

Stanley was shot in the head and his body was discovered lying in a Tulsa County roadway. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Investigators say the shooting followed an ongoing dispute over money.
   

Dixon was one of several defendants who were charged in Stanley's death. Among other things, Dixon claimed in his appeal that the evidence was insufficient to convict him.
   

His defense attorney, Michael Morehead, declined to comment on the ruling.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.