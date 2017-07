Oklahoma City police are searching for a suspect in the robbery of a convenience store.

Officers said a juvenile used a miniature bat as a weapon and demanded cash at the I-35 Travel Plaza in the 1300 block of SE 44th. Surveillance video captured the robbery, authorities said.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300, or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com.