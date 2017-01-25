Oklahoma Considers Ramifications Of Trump's Pipeline Executive A - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Considers Ramifications Of Trump's Pipeline Executive Actions

OKLAHOMA CITY -

As President Trump continues taking executive actions, one local professor of political science weighs in on what this means moving forward.

Dr. Richard Johnson of Oklahoma City University, sees the opposition Trump now faces to the Keystone and Dakota pipelines as two-fold: the environmentalists who are against the Keystone XL pipeline and the tribes against the Dakota Access Pipeline. The Keystone pipeline currently travels from Cushing straight through the state to Houston. But the XL Project would connect the existing line to Canada through Nebraska.

Dr. Johnson says some will be pleased about the jobs the Keystone is expected to bring in. Others will ultimately care more about a possible spill.

Now the Keystone Pipeline has been in operation for about three years, but Senators Inhofe and Lankford say the XL Project will provide thousands of jobs.

