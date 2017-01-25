Protests Mount As Trump Signs Executive Actions

Protesters gathered in the streets of Chicago to let their voices be heard about health care and yesterday's pipeline actions.

Earlier in the day, President Trump signed orders to advance construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines. Both projects had been blocked by the Obama administration.

The battle has even continued on Twitter with Trump saying he "will send in the Feds!"

If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

Feds to Chicago is also trending on Twitter this morning as many await Trump's next move.