Protests Mount As Trump Signs Executive Actions - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Protests Mount As Trump Signs Executive Actions

Posted: Updated:
AP photo AP photo
WASHINGTON -

Protesters gathered in the streets of Chicago to let their voices be heard about health care and yesterday's pipeline actions.

Earlier in the day, President Trump signed orders to advance construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines. Both projects had been blocked by the Obama administration.

The battle has even continued on Twitter with Trump saying he "will send in the Feds!"

Feds to Chicago is also trending on Twitter this morning as many await Trump's next move.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.