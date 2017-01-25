OKC Police Release Surveillance Video Of Gun Burglary At Sporting Good Store

Over the weekend, three burglars broke into the Dick's Sporting Goods near Penn and Memorial and stole 20 long guns.

Police want the men responsible for breaking out the glass of a door, now boarded up, and the guns they stole off the streets. They are still working to get surveillance video of the thieves, but in the meantime they’re hoping someone recognizes them from the following images.

A reward of $5,000 for information is being been offered following Saturday morning's heist. These thieves were careful enough to wear masks, long pants, and sleeves. One of them appears to be in work coveralls.

However, you can see their wrists as they crawl through a side window they smashed with a rock. It appears they are all black males.

Stealing firearms from a federally licensed dealer and possessing stolen firearms are federal crimes punishable by up to 10 years in prison.