Your 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimidating Others

I said Monday night, the Women's Marches seemed peaceful and well-organized, but added that many will remember them for Madonna's crude rant.

I also called for civility and not intimidating others from standing for what they believe.

Here's what you had to say about My 2 Cents:

Renee first, "Very well said. About time someone said it."

But Jeremy added, "You need to send that to Trump as well."

Deborah writes, "You took two extremes examples of bad behavior instead of praising the largest peaceful protest in US history."

Jessica says, "I marched because Trump is racist and my friends of color are scared for their lives and scared for their rights."

But Leslie argues, "Those who say this isn't about Trump aren't fooling anyone! You feminists are making a fool out of all the women who didn't march!"

From Debra, "We have tried being civil. It has gotten us a man child who whines when we don't worship him"

Sharen said, "Right now, all they are succeeding in doing is alienating the rest of the world from their cause."

Finally, Vicki takes a parting shot at me, "So women can march as long as we are ladylike and no one pays attention? Kelly, that is pitiful, even for a misogynist such as yourself."

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's YOUR 2 Cents.