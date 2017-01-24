Dry, Strong Cold Front To Go Through Late Tuesday Evening

A dry but strong cold front comes through late Tuesday evening. This will shift our wind to the northwest bringing in much cooler air.

We drop to the low 30s by Wednesday morning under mostly clear skies.

Wednesday looks cold and windy with highs in the mid-40s under sunny skies.

There will be less of a breeze on Thursday but highs remain below normal.