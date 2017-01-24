Dry, Strong Cold Front To Go Through Late Tuesday Evening - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Dry, Strong Cold Front To Go Through Late Tuesday Evening

Posted: Updated:
A dry but strong cold front comes through late Tuesday evening. This will shift our wind to the northwest bringing in much cooler air. A dry but strong cold front comes through late Tuesday evening. This will shift our wind to the northwest bringing in much cooler air.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A dry but strong cold front comes through late Tuesday evening. This will shift our wind to the northwest bringing in much cooler air.

We drop to the low 30s by Wednesday morning under mostly clear skies.

Wednesday looks cold and windy with highs in the mid-40s under sunny skies.

There will be less of a breeze on Thursday but highs remain below normal.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.