Sooners Going All Out For Five-Star Defensive Tackle

With signing day nearing in just over a week, college coaching staffs around the nation are pulling out all the stops in order to land some of the most coveted playmakers in the country.

When it comes to Houston five-star defensive tackle, Marvin Wilson, it appears Bob Stoops and his staff are willing to go to the extreme to get the No. 2 overall player in the nation according to Rivals. Wilson tweeted this out last night following his in home visit with the Sooners.

OU came to play ???? https://t.co/SnVBLUEOKc — HOLLYWOOD MARV?? (@RDMW6) January 24, 2017

In the original tweet from ESPN recruiting analyst, Gerry Hamilton, the photo shows Marvin Wilson and Coach Stoops front and center, surrounded by OU defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux, defensive coordinator Mike Stoops, offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley and outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons, who were all wearing a different color OU jersey. Despite the different colors, each jersey had the No. 99 on it, the same number Wilson wore in high school. Worth noting: Inside linebackers coach Tim Kish was also in the photo but apparently there weren't enough jerseys to go around.

For OU to send that many coaches to a recruits house shows just how important they believe Wilson is to the 2017 class, and apparently some former Sooners feel the same way. Former OU All-American defensive tackles, Gerald McCoy and Tommie Harris, both took to Twitter to do some recruiting of their own.

Wilson currently has OU in his top five along with Florida State, Ohio State, LSU and USF. Wilson will make his officially announcement on Feb. 1.