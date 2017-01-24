Utah Man Arrested, Accused Of Smuggling $300K In Pot Through Oklahoma

Deputies found four duffle bags filled with vacuum-sealed packages (81 in all) containing the pot. Each package is estimated to weigh between one and one and a half pounds.

A K9 officer, Eddy, was called in and quickly alerted the deputies to the presence of drugs in the car.

Canadian County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 68-year-old Peter Dulfon, of Cedar City, Utah, after the stop along Interstate 40 near El Reno, early Monday morning.

More than $300K in high-grade marijuana was intercepted during a routine traffic stop in Canadian County on Monday.

According to the report, deputies stopped Dulfon, who was driving a rented 2017 Chevy Impala, for a series of traffic violations. Dulfon told the deputies he was traveling from California to see a friend in Austin.

Authorities say Dulfon was briefly detained, and when told he would be cited for the traffic violations they say he attempted to “make a run for it.”

“My deputy thought it was really strange that Dulfon seemed as if he wanted to jump and run, especially considering he had just been informed he was only getting a warning citation,” said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West.

When investigators opened the trunk they say they found four duffle bags filled with vacuum-sealed packages (81 in all) containing the pot. Each package is estimated to weigh between one and one and a half pounds.

Authorities say they believe the drugs were likely legally grown in California and then smuggled to states where recreational use is still illegal.

The report states that, after the drugs were discovered, Dulfon told deputies that he had lived in Rhode Island, but moved to Utah some time back. He also told authorities he had liver cancer, and that the drugs were for medicinal purposes; for him and other people who were suffering.

Investigators did not buy his excuse, and believe, based on previous arrest records and pending cases, that Dulfon is a professional drug smuggler.

“There’s no telling how much marijuana Dulfon’s been able to help put on the streets over the years. I’m confident with this arrest, he’ll be put away for a long time,” said West.

Dulfon was booked into the Canadian County Jail on a complaint of Trafficking Marijuana. His bond was set at $100,000.