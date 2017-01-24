Western Oklahoma Under Red Flag Fire Warning - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Western Oklahoma Under Red Flag Fire Warning

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Critical fire weather will be present ahead of a cold front in western Oklahoma and many north-central counties today. Citizens in this area are asked to delay any outdoor burning or other activities that could result in a wildfire.

“Any fire that starts will spread rapidly so we are urging everyone to be extremely careful with any outdoor activity that might spark a blaze,” said George Geissler, Oklahoma State Forester. “We are pre-positioning wildland firefighter task forces to have a quicker response time in the event that a wildfire occurs.”

Low relative humidity, combined with temperatures in the mid-70s and sustained winds at 25-30 mph, with gusts near or in excess of 40 mph are creating the dangerous conditions. These conditions translate into high to extreme fire danger across all of Oklahoma today.

“Citizens actions can play a part in fire occurrence on a day like this,” said Geissler. “We are asking you to report any new fires or suspicious smoke to the closest fire department. Quick response time is critical with this weather forecast.”

Safety of Oklahoma’s firefighters and public is of the utmost concern. One of the main threats for firefighters will be rapid spread of any fire as it starts. In addition to pre-positioned task forces, Oklahoma Forestry Services has requested National Guard helicopters be prepared for mobilization in support of fire suppression.

Learn more at www.forestry.ok.gov.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
