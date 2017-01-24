Sac & Fox Tribal Police Officer Killed In Lincoln County Crash - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Sac & Fox Tribal Police Officer Killed In Lincoln County Crash

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Nathan Graves Nathan Graves
LINCOLN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A Sac & Fox Nation tribal police officer was killed in a crash in far northeastern Lincoln County, early Tuesday morning.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s office confirms the crash happened just southwest of the town of Drumright, Okla., near State Highway 99 and County Road 750 killing officer Nathan Graves.

First responders were called to the scene around 6 a.m. Early reports indicate the crash was head-on, but so far those reports have not been confirmed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

