Dippin Dots Posts Open Letter to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer

Oklahoma born Dippin Dots CEO Scott Fischer posted an open letter to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Monday.

Spicer has been critical of the ice cream chain in the past. With tweets like:

Dippin dots is NOT the ice cream of the future — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) April 8, 2010

and this:

Ice Cream of the Past: Dippin' Dots Files for Bankruptcy http://t.co/xPifdujD — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) November 4, 2011

and this:

If Dippin Dots was truly the ice cream of the future they would not have run out of vanilla cc @Nationals — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 7, 2015

In the letter, Fischer said, "We understand that ice cream is a serious matter. And running out of your favorite flavor can feel like a national emergency!"

He then offered to throw an ice cream social for the White House and the press corps.

@seanspicer, let's connect the dots! We hope you and the @WhiteHouse take us up on our ice cream social invite ??https://t.co/kmg5cNqpFe — Dippin' Dots (@DippinDots) January 23, 2017

Spicer responded with the following tweet:

Sorry for the delay How about we do something great for the those who have served out nation & 1st responders https://t.co/G9BPmVAXKS — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) January 24, 2017

