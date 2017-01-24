Dippin Dots Posts Open Letter to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer

WASHINGTON, D.C. -
Oklahoma born Dippin Dots CEO Scott Fischer posted an open letter to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Monday.
Spicer has been critical of the ice cream chain in the past. With tweets like:
and this:
and this:
In the letter, Fischer said, "We understand that ice cream is a serious matter. And running out of your favorite flavor can feel like a national emergency!"
He then offered to throw an ice cream social for the White House and the press corps.
Spicer responded with the following tweet:
Read the full letter here.