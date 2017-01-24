Dippin Dots Posts Open Letter to White House Press Secretary Sea - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Dippin Dots Posts Open Letter to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
Connect
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

Oklahoma born Dippin Dots CEO Scott Fischer posted an open letter to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Monday. 

Spicer has been critical of the ice cream chain in the past. With tweets like:

 and this:

and this: 

In the letter, Fischer said, "We understand that ice cream is a serious matter. And running out of your favorite flavor can feel like a national emergency!"

He then offered to throw an ice cream social for the White House and the press corps.

Spicer responded with the following tweet: 

Read the full letter here.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.