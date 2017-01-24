Police Arrest Burglary Suspect, Lockdowns Lifted NW OKC Schools

The lockdown at a pair of metro schools, located near NW 10th St. and Council, has been lifted as police say they have arrested one of two burglary suspects who had fled in the area.

Authorities have placed Council Grove Elementary and Francis Tuttle Tech Center’s Reno Campus on lockdown as police conducted the search.

One suspect, identified as 25-year-old Derek Benjamin, has been arrested. The second suspect remains at large. Police have not released the identity of the second suspect.