Appeal Denied For Killer In 2012 OKC Road Rage Incident

The state Court of Criminal Appeals denied the sentence appeal of David Bloebaum, the man found guilty of murdering Jason Yousif in a 2012 road rage incident.

Bloebaum shot and killed Yousif in the parking lot of the Super Target at Penn and Memorial.

Bloebaum appealed his first degree murder conviction, believing it was too harsh for what he believed to be self-defensive actions. The appeals court ruled Bloebaum "clearly initiated the confrontation," by chasing Yousif down the Kilpatrick Turnpike, following Yousif into the parking lot, rolling down his window, and arming himself, thus proving he was getting ready for a fight.

The court cited precedence on this point, saying "(s)elf-defense is not available to a person who is the aggressor or who enters into mutual combat."

Bloebaum was convicted to life without parole in November 2014.