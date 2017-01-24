Wildfire Risk Very High Today Across The State - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Wildfire Risk Very High Today Across The State

DEER CREEK, Oklahoma -

The wildfire risk continues today as we see more dry conditions and high winds. 

Firefighters from Deer Creek, Edmond, Oak Cliff, Piedmont, Guthrie, Twin Lakes, and Cashion, spent most of yesterday afternoon fighting a wildfire that was centered near Sorghum Mill and MacArthur. 

There a several prevention tips the National Fire Prevention Association recommends – clearing gutters and drains around your home of dead leaves and debris, removing propane tanks or other flammable items too close to your home.

