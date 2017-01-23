Man Barricades Himself Inside Riverwind Casino Hotel Room, Shoots Self

A man is dead after a police standoff in a hotel room at the Riverwind Casino.

Police evacuated some of the casino guests, removing those nearest in harm's way.

McClain County Sheriff's office and the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police headed up the operation which began around 10 p.m. Monday.

It ended just a few hours later when the man shot and killed himself.

Police have yet to identify the deceased. There were no reports of any other injuries.