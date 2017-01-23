Thieves Steal Classic Cars From SW OKC Home - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Thieves Steal Classic Cars From SW OKC Home

Posted: Updated:
More than a $100,000 worth of classic automobiles were the target of thieves in south Oklahoma City over the weekend. More than a $100,000 worth of classic automobiles were the target of thieves in south Oklahoma City over the weekend.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

More than a $100,000 worth of classic automobiles were the target of thieves in south Oklahoma City over the weekend.  

They took them from the garage of a large home off SW 104 and Pennsylvania Avenue.  

Gary King owns a 1963 Ford Thunderbird Convertible Roadster and a 1955 GMC First Series pickup that were two of three vehicles stolen.  

The thieves also trashed the home, that used to belong to his mother- and father-in-laws, Dan and Bonnie Sheaffer.

Dan Sheaffer was founder of Crossroads Cathedral at SE 89 and S Shields in Oklahoma City.  

He was also a popular evangelist who was known worldwide. He and his wife died in 2010.

King said he struggles with understanding why the thieves trashed the house.

“It’s just made a horrible mess for not reason that I can see, because there just doesn’t seem like they had an agenda … or there were a lot of them,” he said.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.