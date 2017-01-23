Thunder Social Scene: Steve's In Utah

The Thunder will be back in action tonight when it takes on the Utah Jazz. Our Thunder Reporter, Steve McGehee, is in Salt Lake City and will be tweeting updates during the game, so check back throughout to make sure you don't miss out on the action.

I would say the long Thunder plane ride to New Orleans just got a little shorter. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 24, 2017

The Thunder top the Jazz 97-95 in Salt Lake City to move within 2.5 GB of Utah for the 5th seed in the West. Westbrook with the GW jumper. — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) January 24, 2017

Russ hits jumper!! 1.4 secs left #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 24, 2017

Hayward hits 3, tied at 95, 10.5 secs left #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 24, 2017

Russ hits two free throws, OKC up 3 with 12.9 secs left and Russ picks up Triple-Double No. 22 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 24, 2017

Oladipo misses, turnover on next possession, Jazz up 9, biggest lead in the game for Utah. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 24, 2017

OKC scores only 11 points in the 3rd, Jazz lead 72-67, Russ scores 2 in quarter. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 24, 2017

Jazz on 12-0 run #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 24, 2017

Thunder up 56-53 Half, a tough finish, Russ misses the acrobatic dunk, Adams picks up 2nd foul #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 24, 2017

Back to back turnovers, Jazz up 5 and Billy calls timeout #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 24, 2017

Jazz up 31-29, shaky 2nd for Payne, replaced by Vic, just 2 Enes free throws so far in second quarter, Enes back at the line #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 24, 2017

Thunder 27 Jazz 26 after one #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 24, 2017

All 5 starters are active early, Roberson making it tough on Hayward, Thunder up 17-13 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 24, 2017

Adams is back, so up here on camera row to tape some of the game tonight. #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/OvyAoBr6fM — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 24, 2017

The Stache brothers are back in business tonight. #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/h0L7wO6MxC — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 24, 2017

Lol, during my live shot at 6 I said it looked like he wouldn't play, glad I was wrong. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 24, 2017

Donovan: Adams will play tonight #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 24, 2017

Adams just arrived in the court, still no word if he's playing tonight #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/sYWWGWkASJ — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 24, 2017

and the snow is back on in Utah #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/szOGB1oG6d — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 23, 2017