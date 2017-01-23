Hundreds Still Without Power In NW Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Hundreds Still Without Power In NW Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
Hundreds remain out of power after an ice storm hit about two weeks ago in northwest Oklahoma. Hundreds remain out of power after an ice storm hit about two weeks ago in northwest Oklahoma.
ARNETT, Oklahoma -

Hundreds remain without power after last weekend’s ice storm.

Crews are working on it, but workers are also keeping in mind a lineman who was electrocuted Sunday in Beaver County while making repairs. 

In rural areas like Arnett, it could be a couple more weeks before power is fully restored.  

For the past week, Marilyn Haffner has been relying on this generator to keep her farm going.  

"Our water is run off and electric pump, and so immediately, you don't have water. And of course the heat,"  Haffner said.

It's more than an inconvenience. It's dangerous. The Haffners have already had one small grass fire because of the downed power lines. 

Gordon Lipscomb of Mobile, Alabama, is one of about 400 linemen working on the problem, but it's a daunting task.

Northwestern Electric Co-Op is reporting 5,000 poles downed or damaged, and miles of lines that need repair.  

The hardest area are near Arnett and Shattuck. Lipscomb said he gets it; people want the juice back on, but it's not a quick fix.  

"I do understand it. I wouldn't want to be without power. I fully understand it but just have some patience. We're doing the best we can," he said.

And they’re doing it under tough circumstances. Many of the poles are hard to get to, and the wind is gusty.

"It gets pretty tough,” Lipscomb said. “Buckets swayin'. Just have to hold onto your hat. It gets pretty rough at time."

On Sunday, a lineman in Beaver County was electrocuted and another seriously hurt. Lipscomb said this isn't the kind of job you want to rush.

"I have seven kids and they're ready for me to come home now but I keep telling them I have no idea how long I'm going to be here,” Lipscomb said. “I'm gonna come home as soon as I can. But the main thing is I do want to go home."

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.