Widow Asks For Help On Facebook Live, Is Accused Of Inciting Violence

MOORE, Oklahoma -

The widow of the man who died after a scuffle with police officers in Moore is accused of inciting violence with her Facebook live post.

Nair Rodriguez has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Warren Theatre, the City of Moore, and EMS workers for the February 2014 death.

In December 2016, the day after the court ordered her to not be present when officers involved are deposed, she went on Facebook live asking for help.

“Can somebody out of the state of Oklahoma help me?” said Rodriguez asked Facebook live while outside the building where one of the officers involved was being deposed.

“In this day and age of so many tragic events involving violence against officers, we are concerned that that request was for someone to come down and achieve violent retribution,” said attorney David Kirk, who is representing the Warren Theatre and its security officers involved.

“I not inciting, I’m just looking for help, someone who can really put this straight forward with the truth,” said Nair about her Facebook live post.

When the Facebook live broadcast was discovered, the deposition stopped immediately.

Attorneys are now asking Rodriquez to pay about $4,000 in legal fees and travel costs for the officer who came from his home in Colorado.

But Nair, who admits to suffering from bipolar disorder, said she doesn't have the money.

A week ago, she set up a GoFundMe account to help with her legal battle. Click here to donate

