Teacher Starts Charity To Pay Teachers To Tutor Students After School

Lawmakers say raising teacher pay is a main priority this session, but one metro teacher isn't waiting for lawmakers.

He's taking matters into his own hands by starting a charity that would pay teachers to tutor students.

Ryan Schweikhart has been a teacher for almost a decade, but after State Question 779 -- that would have given teachers a pay raise -- failed he came up with a business plan that would not only help his fellow teachers, but also kids that are having a hard time in school.

“All over the state, our students are struggling, if we’re able to help teachers help students I could see our students excelling beyond the state standards,” he explained on Monday.

His charity is called the Academic Alliance Institute and was just granted tax-exempt status. It would take donations and then use them to pay teachers $20 an hour to tutor students after school.

Teachers could meet with children in a nearby library, coffee shop or even the child's home and Schweikhart estimates they could make an extra $13,000 a year.

“Being a professional education, I know exactly what our students need, I know what our schools need and I will work with other educators that show my vision and we’re going to make it fly,” he said.

He said he already has teachers across the state on board now he just has to raise the money to make it happen.

“I’m just excited to do it, I can’t wait to help the students help the teachers,” he said.

For more information on the Academic Alliance Institute go to http://www.academicallianceinstitute.org.