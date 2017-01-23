First Responders On Scene Of Reported Auto-Ped In NW OKC

Emergency crews were called to the scene after a child was reportedly struck by a vehicle at an apartment complex on the northwest side of the metro, Monday afternoon.

First responders were called out to the scene in the 12000 block of Stratford Dr., located in the area of NW 122nd St. and N. Penn. Ave. According to reports, the child was riding a bicycle at the time they were struck.

There has been no official word on injuries, but the accident appeared to be minor. The cause is under investigation.