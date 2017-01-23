Laura Bush's Cowboy Cookies - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Laura Bush's Cowboy Cookies

Laura Bush's Cowboy Cookies

  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 1 tablespoon baking soda
  • 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 1/2 cups (3 sticks) butter, at room temperature
  • 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
  • 1 1/2 cups packed light-brown sugar
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 3 cups semisweet chocolate chips
  • 3 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
  • 2 cups sweetened flake coconut
  • 2 cups chopped pecans (8 ounces)
  1. Heat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Mix flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt in bowl.
  3. In an 8-quart bowl, beat butter on medium speed until smooth and creamy, 1 minute.
  4. Gradually beat in sugars to combine, 2 minutes.
  5. Add eggs, one at a time, beating after each.
  6. Beat in vanilla. Stir in flour mixture until just combined.
  7. Add chocolate chips, oats, coconut and pecans.
  8. For each cookie, drop 1/4 cup dough onto ungreased baking sheets, spacing 3 inches apart.
  9. Bake in 350-degree Fahrenheit oven 17 to 20 minutes, until edges are lightly browned; rotate sheets halfway through.
  10. Remove cookies to rack to cool.

