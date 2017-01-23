Melania Trump's Star Cookies - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Melania Trump's Star Cookies

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • ½ tsp baking soda
  • 6 tbsp unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 cup confectioners' sugar
  • 2 egg yolks
  • 1 egg white
  • 2 tbsp sour cream
  1. Combine flour and baking soda. Set aside.
  2. Beat butter and sugar until blended. Add egg yolks, egg white and sour cream. Beat until smooth.
  3. Beat in flour mixture until dough just comes together. Form into 2 disks, wrap in plastic and refrigerate at least 30 minutes. Heat oven to 350°.
  4. Roll out one disk on liberally floured wax paper with a floured rolling pin to 1/8-inch thickness. Using a 21/2-inch star cutter, cut out star shapes and place on a wax-paper-lined baking sheet. Repeat with second disk.
  5. Gather up scraps, form into a disk and refrigerate.
  6. Bake 10 minutes per batch, until lightly golden. Slide cookies onto a cooling rack and cool.
  7. Re-roll scraps, cut out additional stars and bake.

**Recipe from Family Circle Magazine

