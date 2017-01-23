OSU Honors Memory Of Andrew Steadley

Andrew Steadley was found unconscious and unresponsive in his bed, Friday evening, by his roommates, and Stillwater Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the days following the death of 22-year-old OSU student Andrew Steadley, the community is coming together to honor his legacy.

Steadley was heavily involved with the Student Government Association and knew just about everyone on campus. Students welcomed his parents to campus Monday to offer their condolences.

