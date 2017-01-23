Thunder Back In Action On Monday Night In Utah - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Thunder Back In Action On Monday Night In Utah

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
Following four full days off, the Thunder will finally be back in action on Monday night in Utah when it takes on the Jazz.

Here are a few things to know about the matchup:

No Rodney Hood

Last time the Thunder was inside of Vivint Smart Home Arena, the Jazz controlled the game from start to finish and beat OKC 109-89. The Thunder was without Victor Oladipo at the time as recovered from his wrist injury, but the story of the game was the play of Rodney Hood, who led Utah with 25 points.

Fortunately for the Thunder, Hood will not play in tonight’s game due to a bone bruise on his right knee. Joe Ingles will start in place of Hood which should allow the Thunder to focus extra attention to slowing down Utah’s Gordon Hayward.

Steven Adams’ status unknown

Thunder big man, Steven Adams, has missed the last two games due to a concussion he suffered in OKC’s win over Sacramento and his status is still in question for tonight’s game.

Our Thunder Reporter, Steve McGehee, is in Utah covering the game and will have an update as soon as Billy Donovan announces whether Adams will play or not.

The Thunder’s defense has struggled without Adams protecting the paint as both the Clippers and Warriors scored at least 120 points during OKC’s two-game skid.

Russell Westbrook snubbed

The NBA released the starters for the 2017 NBA All-Star game last Thursday, and to the surprise of the basketball world Russell Westbrook was nowhere to be found on that list. Despite Westbrook being voted the No. 1 Western Conference guard by the media and the players, he finished third in the fan voting behind James Harden and Steph Curry.  

Westbrook doesn’t need any extra motivation him on a nightly basis, but this historic snub should serve as fuel to his MVP campaign. Monday night will be the first time Westbrook will be able to take out his anger on the basketball court, making Jazz-Thunder must-watch TV. 

