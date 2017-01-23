Crews Battle Wildfire Near Deer Creek

Multiple fire crews were called in to battle a wildfire near NW 234th St. and MacArthur Blvd. in Deer Creek, Monday afternoon.

The fire appears to have started in the backyard of a home in the area, where some residents were burning something in barrels. The flames then took off in the dry conditions, with south winds blowing up to 13 miles per hour.

No homes were threatened or damaged by the fire. Crews out of Edmond, Cashion, Piedmont and Deer Creek were all called in to battle the blaze.

The fire initially started in northern Oklahoma County and spread into southern Logan County, before firefighters were able to get it under control. Approximately 63 acres of land burned.